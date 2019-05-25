Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

TCRR stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $334.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.47). Research analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

