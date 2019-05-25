TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 352,800 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 352,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

