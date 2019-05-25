TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 847.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,433 shares of company stock worth $31,184,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 843,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/te-connectivity-ltd-tel-position-lifted-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.