Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

