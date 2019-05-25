Telcoin (TEL) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $365,648.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,884,790,096 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

