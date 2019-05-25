Telenav (TNAV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telenav in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Telenav stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $344.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 37,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $229,337.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Telenav by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,696,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telenav by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 54,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telenav by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Telenav by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

