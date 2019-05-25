Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years.

TDS opened at $30.81 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $498,541.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,217 shares of company stock worth $1,928,668. 14.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

