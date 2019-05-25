Tellurian (TELL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.10. 1,857,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,776,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tellurian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 1,595.25%. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after buying an additional 1,135,798 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 692,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 376,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tellurian by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 362,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

