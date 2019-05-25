TELUS (T) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.65

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$50.65 and last traded at C$50.65, with a volume of 1183157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TELUS from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TELUS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on TELUS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 79.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

