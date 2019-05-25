Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $23,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $669,377.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,646.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,844 shares of company stock valued at $33,363,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.85 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

