The Carlyle Group (CG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 801,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,368,000 after acquiring an additional 619,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 455,100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,555,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 281,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

