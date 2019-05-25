The Western Union Company (WU) Position Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239,296 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $85,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,384,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,319,000 after buying an additional 4,686,559 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,182,000 after buying an additional 1,167,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 16,646.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 1,098,001 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $17,366,000.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

WU stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

