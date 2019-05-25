TokenClub (TCT) Market Cap Hits $15.26 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. TokenClub has a market cap of $15.26 million and $433,865.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One TokenClub token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, FCoin, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.73 or 0.08513897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041600 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011353 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, FCoin, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.