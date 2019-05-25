Toro Co (TTC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toro were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,741,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toro by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 15,108 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,036,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,941 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $132,589.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,617.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,293 shares of company stock worth $4,048,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.76. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.80 million. Toro had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

