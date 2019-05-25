Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 953,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 537,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of TD opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5511 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

