Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $14.18 on Friday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $351.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

