TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded up 337.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and $344.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 80.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00429657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.01141338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00142689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

