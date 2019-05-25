TTM Technologies (TTMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTMI. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

TTMI stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $990.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.46 million. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Pereira sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $67,940.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,183.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $81,031.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $203,324. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

