Tucows (TCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tucows from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Tucows has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Tucows had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $420,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $119,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,489,000 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 76,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

