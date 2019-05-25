UBS Group Upgrades Hexcel (HXL) to “Neutral”

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

NYSE HXL opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Hexcel has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,445,189.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,211.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $383,498.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

