UEX (UEX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.45 at Eight Capital

UEX (TSE:UEX) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE UEX opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. UEX has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.29.

UEX Company Profile

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

