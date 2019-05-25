Under Armour Inc (UA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Under Armour by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.00. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $23.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

