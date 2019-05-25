Union Bankshares (UNB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Bankshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

