United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 19,542 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,484,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $396.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.85.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

