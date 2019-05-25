Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Therapeutics were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Unum Therapeutics to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 44,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.25. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $47,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

