Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/valley-national-advisers-inc-sells-576-shares-of-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.