Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,292,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155,877. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

