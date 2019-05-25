Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

