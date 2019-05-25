Vapotherm (VAPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

VAPO opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $284.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

