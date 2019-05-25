Veoneer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,794 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,144% compared to the typical volume of 305 put options.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $76,750,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,914,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,276,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $21,730,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 74.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 277,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

VNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

