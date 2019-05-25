Verint Systems (VRNT) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.56 and last traded at $55.49. 4,294,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 707% from the average session volume of 532,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $236,165.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,391.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $348,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,296. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.
About Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)
Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.
Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.