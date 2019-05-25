Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $75,624.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,169 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/verizon-communications-inc-vz-shares-bought-by-financial-architects-inc.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.