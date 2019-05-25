Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 351,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 114,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,472,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 247,285 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,993,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,039,000 after buying an additional 818,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.