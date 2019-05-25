Waitr (WTRH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Get Waitr alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTRH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waitr in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Waitr stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Waitr has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $497.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Analysts expect that Waitr will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Meaux purchased 135,135 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 10,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Waitr by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 3,895,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 345,808 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,429,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waitr by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 168,035 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,291,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waitr (WTRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.