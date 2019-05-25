Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,149,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,045 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 53,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,119,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

