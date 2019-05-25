Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 705,858 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $69,265,845.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,646,158.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,241,635 shares of company stock worth $1,413,205,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

