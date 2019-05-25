Walt Disney (DIS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Disney’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 top-line growth was driven by strong performance of DTCI and Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products segments. Higher guest spending and attendance and increase in consumer products business aided Parks segment revenues. Additionally, Disney’s most-awaited movie, Avengers: Endgame, which recorded phenomenal box-office success, is expected to aid fiscal 2019 top line. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, second-quarter fiscal 2019 operating income decreased due to lower theatrical and home entertainment results and higher costs. Additionally, increasing investments in ESPN and Disney+ and loss from streaming technology services hurt DTCI segment operating income. Moreover, due to the ongoing investments, Disney anticipates DTCI operating loss to be higher in third-quarter fiscal 2019.”

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.42.

Shares of DIS opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $98.81 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 539,445 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 765,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $89,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

