Walt Disney (DIS) versus Ideanomics (IDEX) Financial Review

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ideanomics does not pay a dividend. Walt Disney pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walt Disney has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $59.43 billion 3.33 $12.60 billion $7.08 18.76 Ideanomics $377.74 million 0.40 -$27.43 million N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Walt Disney has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Walt Disney and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 1 3 18 0 2.77 Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $143.55, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 22.55% 15.67% 8.01% Ideanomics -1.73% -7.79% -2.69%

Summary

Walt Disney beats Ideanomics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programing to digital cable providers, Internet protocol television providers, over-the-top streaming providers, mobile manufacturers, and operators, as well as direct customers. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. Ideanomics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.