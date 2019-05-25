Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €59.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €59.20 ($68.84) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.78 ($54.40).

Shares of DRI opened at €27.64 ($32.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €27.14 ($31.56) and a 1-year high of €65.10 ($75.70).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

