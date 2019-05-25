Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.80. The stock had a trading volume of 646,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,695. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $178.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,410 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/wasatch-advisors-inc-has-4-64-million-position-in-laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.