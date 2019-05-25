Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for VF (VFC)

VF (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

VF stock opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. VF has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VF will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in VF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in VF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in VF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in VF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

