WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $275.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

