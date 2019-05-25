Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AutoZone (AZO)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,140.00 price target on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $900.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $1,030.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,006.25.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,052.19 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $615.13 and a 12 month high of $1,074.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.42 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 61.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total transaction of $1,961,036.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,966 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

