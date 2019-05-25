WEX Inc (WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,510,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WEX stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $212.13.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $381.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $225.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

