WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.08 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, LBank, Bittrex and EXX. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and $388,158.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037892 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FreiExchange, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

