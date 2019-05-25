Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. 2,702,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,494 shares of company stock worth $7,698,345 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

