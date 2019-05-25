William R. Hackney Sells 2,497 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total transaction of $2,593,059.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,143.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AZO traded up $17.37 on Friday, hitting $1,052.19. 375,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,696. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $615.13 and a 12 month high of $1,074.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 64.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price (up from $970.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $960.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.25.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

