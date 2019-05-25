Willingdon Wealth Management Has $183,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $44.50. 70,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,966. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

