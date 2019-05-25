Woolworths Group (WOLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Woolworths Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $23.72 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $23.72.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

