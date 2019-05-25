WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

WPT Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.63 million for the quarter.

WIR has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

About WPT Industrial REIT

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

